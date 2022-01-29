Shrine Game players to know, watch and with the most to gain

The college football All-Star games are kicking off this week… literally.

College football’s Big Three All-Star games kick off this week, and Justin and I take a look at the players with the most to gain from upcoming appearances at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Can some once-touted NFL Draft prospects rebound from subpar 2021 seasons? And which players will benefit most from the ability to show off their versatility? Plus, a hot take about Kayvon Thibodeaux. Check out our Patreon show later this week for more Shrine Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl coverage.

