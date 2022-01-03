Kliff Kingsbury joins a rare group among Arizona Cardinals head coaches

34 seasons.

11 Head Coaches.

Only the second coach ever and the third season ever for an Arizona Cardinals coach to win at least 11 games.

The other? Bruce Arians in 2014 and 2015.

That’s the list since the move in 1988.

The Arizona Cardinals don’t win 11 games in a season.

They just flat out don’t do it.

But, for the first time, someone not named Bruce Arians has done it.

Kingsbury is not without his faults. He has issues on a number of levels as a coach, play caller and decision maker.

What he has done is give the Arizona Cardinals a chance to win at least 11 games in the 2021 NFL season and make the playoffs.

That’s a rare occurrence for any Arizona Cardinals coach, but this one feels especially good because it wasn’t supposed to work.

This was an awful hire from jump and the Cardinals should not have a top ten offense.

They should not have a defense giving up the fifth least amount of points a game.

The Arizona Cardinals with Kliff Kingsbury were not supposed to work.

So to the haters… Eat it.