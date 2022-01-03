Arizona Cardinals open as touchdown favorites for season finale against Seattle Seahawks

It only takes one.

That is the way the NFL works most of the time, especially when it comes to lines every week.

A week after opening as touchdown underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys, the Arizona Cardinals open Week 18 as touchdown favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Arizona Cardinals opened as -6.5 favorites in their final game of the season, one with a lot of meaning to it.

After the Los Angeles Rams once against escaped an undermanned opponent, they go up against a desperate San Francisco 49ers team who are playing for their playoff lives.

So, the Cardinals not only get a Seahawks team who would like nothing more to end the season, their worst in the Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson era, with a win, they also have something big to play for.

The Arizona Cardinals could be looking at an NFC West title with a win and Rams loss.

We shall see how the line changes this week, especially with the Cardinals playing at home.