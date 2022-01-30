San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 2022 NFL Playoffs: game time, TV channel, online stream, odds, best bets and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

It would be a much better Sunday if the Arizona Cardinals were involved in the NFC Championship Game, but instead we watch two of their bitter rivals face off for the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

In fact, the Rams and 49ers are each looking for their second trip to the big game in five years while the 49ers are looking for their third trip in the last decade.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Who: #6 San Francisco 49ers at #4 Los Angeles Rams

Where: SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

When: January 30, 2022 - 4:30 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Can be seen locally on Channel 10) - Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Odds: Rams -3.5

Over/Under: 46

This is a tough one. After their win over the Cardinals and the first three quarters against the Buccaneers it felt like the Rams were the best team in the NFL.

However, this Niners squad just gets it done every week, don’t ask anyone how.

I won’t be surprised if this game looks ugly early with another classic finish.

I just the NFL has too much invested in making sure the Rams represent the NFC.

Rams 31

49ers 27