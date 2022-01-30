Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs 2022 NFL Playoffs: game time, TV channel, online stream, odds, best bets and more

After one of the greatest games in NFL history last week, we get the AFC Championship Game this week.

Is there a letdown on the horizon for Kansas City? Can Cincy maintain their play? Can they protect their quarterback, after nine sacks against the Tennessee Titans last week?

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Who: #4 Cincinnati Bengals at #2 Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, MO

When: January 30, 2022 - 1:00 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: CBS (Can be seen locally on Channel 5) - Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Online Stream: Paramount+Paramount+, the CBS app

Odds: Chiefs -7

Over/Under: 54.5

It feels like a lot of people are betting on a talented but young Bengals squad to upset the hardened Chiefs team who has been battled tested.

This is their fourth consecutive season hosting the AFC Championship Game, they are 2-1 and have perhaps the best quarterback in the NFL on their side.

The Bengals have a chance, but I am not betting against Patrick Mahomes in AFC games.

Chiefs 35

Bengals 24

If you are looking for a great special on DraftKings Sportsbook, here is a good one.

Patrick Mahomes & Joe Burrow to combine for 600+ Passing Yards (+140)