Discussing the NFC West, could Vance Joseph be moving on, our take on the position groups for the Arizona Cardinals and more

We are back.

Even though the Arizona Cardinals are in full blow offseason mode, the podcast can’t slow down yet.

So Jess and I are back to discuss some of the continuing goings on of the Cardinals.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the best hour of Cardinals talk on the web.

Below are the approximate timestamps for the topics of discussion.

(1:00) Intros, how bothered are we by the all-NFC West NFC Championship Game and what team are we rooting for?

(21:29) Potential defensive coordinators to replace Vance Joseph if he is hired as the head coach of the Dolphins

(44:04) The unpaid bonus story and why it is a garbage report

(50:34) Grading the offensive position groups

(59:41) Grading the defensive position groups and special teams