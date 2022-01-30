AFC and NFC Championship Game best bets

We have two great matchups on tap today in the NFL.

The first is a battle of young quarterbacks in the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs are -7 point favorites heading into the game, but let’s check out some of the other bets you can make from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyreek Hill & Travis Kelce to combine for over 200+ Receiving Yards (+195)

Hill and Kelce are obviously the top targets for the Chiefs, but they are also incredible in the playoffs, especially Kelce.

In his last five games he has four games over 100 yards receiving, and his lone game without is 96 yards. He also has five touchdowns in those games.

A couple of other bets to think about.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire over 37.5 yards rushing (-125)

Ja’Marr Chase longest reception over 28.5 yards (-110)

Patrick Mahomes over 0.5 interceptions (+105)

Meanwhile, in the NFC Championship Game we have the 49ers and Rams.

Odell Beckham Jr & George Kittle to combine for Over 150+ Receiving Yards (+175)

Kittle has not had a big game in his five game playoff career, so count me in as he is due. Meanwhile, Beckham has averaged 61.5 yards per game this playoff and we know the 49ers defense can struggle against the pass. Beckham also only has 36 yards against the Niners this season, so he is due.

Call this bet the, they’re due.

Couple other bets to think about

Matthew Stafford over 0.5 interceptions (-115)

Matthew Stafford longest completion over 39.5 yards (-110)

Good luck today.