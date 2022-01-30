Super Bowl LVI - Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams: game time, TV channel, online stream, odds, best bets and more

We have the matchup for Super Bowl LVI.

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA in two weeks.

The Bengals have completely revamped their roster through the draft and smart veteran acquisitions while the Rams threw caution to the wind, traded six first round picks since 2018 and won’t have a first round pick until 2024.

Yet, they are playing for the Super Bowl.

It’s two ways to approach the same goal.

Now, the question is, can the Arizona Cardinals find the right one to follow?

Here is everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVI.

Who: Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams

Where: SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

When: February 13, 2022 - 4:30 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: NBC (Can be seen locally on Channel 12) - Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter)

Stream live on Peacock

Odds: Rams -3.5

Over/Under: 49.5