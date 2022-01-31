The Arizona Cardinals have not played in a couple of weeks, but their players will be back on the field on Sunday for the NFL Pro Bowl.

Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries has been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. Initially selected as an alternate, Humphries replaces Cowboys T Tyron Smith who is unable to participate due to injury. Humphries joins safety Budda Baker, running back James Conner, linebacker Chandler Jones and quarterback Kyler Murray on NFC squad at the 2022 Pro Bowl. This is the first-career Pro Bowl selection for Humphries who becomes the 23rd offensive lineman and eighth tackle in franchise history to earn Pro Bowl recognition. He is the first offensive lineman to represent the Cardinals in the Pro Bowl since Mike Iupati in 2015 and the first tackle since Lomas Brown during the 1996 season. Named a team captain each of the last two seasons, Humphries has started all 75 games played since being selected by the Cardinals in the first round (24th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. He started all 16 games he appeared in during the 2021 season and helped Arizona’s offense finish in the top 10 in passing yards (4,619), rushing yards (2,076) and rushing touchdowns (23). The Cardinals three offensive Pro Bowlers and five selections overall are the most for the team since 2015.

