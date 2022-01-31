2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals beef up offensive line in newest PFF Mock Draft

We are heavy into the offseason.

For the Arizona Cardinals there are two important goals this offseason. but it is two-sides of the same coin.

They need to get better and beefier up front on the offensive and defensive line.

They have really underinvested premium picks along both sides.

So, when PFF dropped their newest 2022 NFL Mock Draft on Monday, it made sense that PFF would slot in a really good interior offensive line prospect.

23: ARIZONA CARDINALS: G KENYON GREEN, TEXAS A&M Arizona’s biggest issue this season was on the offensive line, where weak links caused problems that, at times, took over games. Green has outstanding movement skills for his size — a must for this system — and has experience at multiple positions on both side of the line. He should slot in Day 1 at right guard but has the flexibility to man other positions if needed.

Green is a massive mover of men. He is listed at 6-4 325lbs, but moves well for his size.

Green has some technique issues but I truly believe a lot of that comes from the fact he was used all over the place at Texas A&M. He still played incredibly well, so getting into the NFL and slotting into the right guard spot for the Cardinals and just being allowed to play right guard would benefit him long-term in my opinion.

I think this would be a great pick and set them up to come back and double dip in round two or grab the best remaining defensive front five guy.

What do you think?