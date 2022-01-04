Arizona Cardinals offensive snap counts in win over Dallas Cowboys

Looking at the snap counts just hits a little different coming off a win, rather than a loss, does it not?
Hope everyone enjoyed their first victory Monday in a month.
Here are the offensive snap counts from the Arizona Cardinals win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Kyler Murray - 76 snaps (100%)
Josh Jones - 76 (100%)
Justin Pugh - 76 (100%)
Kelvin Beachum - 76 (100%)
Max Garcia - 76 (100%)
Rodney Hudson - 76 (100%)
Zach Ertz - 69 (91%)
Christian Kirk - 68 (89%)
Chase Edmonds - 61 (80%)
A.J. Green - 61 (80%)
Green’s snaps will probably remain, but I expect Edmonds snaps to go down about 25 a game, putting him around 50%.
Antoine Wesley - 43 (57%)
Darrell Daniels - 32 (42%)
Greg Dortch - 17 (22%)
Eno Benjamin - 9 (12%)
Jonathan Ward - 8 (11%)
David Wells - 8 (11%)
Andy Isabella - 4 (5%)
Wesley played well in his limited snaps, I expect that to remain similar, even if Rondale Moore is out there. I assume Moore takes Dortch, Wells and Isabella snaps, which would be abut 29.
What do you think?
