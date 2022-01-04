Arizona Cardinals defensive snaps in win over Dallas Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals defense was up for the challenge against the top offensive team in the NFL.

It was an impressive display from the Arizona Cardinals defense against the Dallas Cowboys, especially when you look at the names who got the snaps.

Let’s take a look.

Isaiah Simmons - 64 snaps (100%)

Jordan Hicks - 64 (100%)

Byron Murphy Jr. - 64 (100%)

Jalen Thompson - 63 (98%)

Budda Baker - 63 (98%)

Kevin Peterson - 59 (88%)

Chandler Jones - 56 (88%)

Wow, Kevin Peterson comes in off the street and plays nearly 90% of the defensive snaps and does a nice job. I’ve always been a Peterson fan, but he’s lacked the physicality to matchup in the league. I think he showed a little more this week.

Zach Allen - 42 (66%)

Antonio Hamilton - 39 (61%)

Corey Peters - 31 (48%)

Victor Dimukeje - 29 (45%)

Leki Foku - 27 (42%)

Dennis Gardeck - 25 (39%)

Rashard Lawrence - 22 (34%)

Zaven Collins - 19 (30%)

Michael Dogbe - 16 (25%)

Tanner Vallejo - 10 (16%)

Josh Mauro - 8 (12%)

Deionte Thompson - 3 (5%)

Dimukeje getting more snaps than Collins was surprising because Collins had more impact.

What stands out to you?