Arizona Cardinals designate James Wiggins to return from injured reserve

The Arizona Cardinals have designated rookie safety James Wiggins to return from the injured reserve.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has designated safety James Wiggins (knee) to return from the injured reserve list. Wiggins can begin practicing and the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

Wiggins was a seventh round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for the Arizona Cardinals with athletic upside to be a good special teams player.

He did not make the roster out of training camp, instead spending the first five weeks on the practice squad.

He was called up to the active roster against the Cleveland Browns, and played on special teams against the Browns, Texans and Packers.

He was then injured, but curiously did not go on IR until 12/4. He is now back and ready to go, we will see if they change the dynamic of the solid special teams unit though.

Welcome back, James.