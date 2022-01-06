Arizona Cardinals 2022 schedule to be determined after Sunday’s game

The Arizona Cardinals are sitting in the second spot in the NFC West.

After Sunday, they could be sitting with the top spot in the NFC West and potentially the second or third seed in the NFC Playoff standings.

However, the games on Sunday do not only impact the playoffs, but also how their schedule will play out in 2022.

For the Arizona Cardinals what we know so far:

NFC West (home and away)- Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks

Homes Games - New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Away Games - Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders

Games up in the air - AFC East (Home), NFC East (Home), NFC North (Away)

Now, who could they play?

AFC East - Buffalo Bills or New England Patriots: The Cardinals are the two seed in the NFC West, so as of now they would play the Patriots at home. However, if they finish as the one seed and the AFC East standings remain the same, they’ll play the Bills (Buffalo plays the Jets this week). This is up in the air but they play either the Bills or Patriots.

NFC East - It is the Dallas Cowboys if the Cardinals finish as the top spot in the NFC West, or the Philadelphia Eagles if they finish second. We know they will play one of these two teams.

NFC North - If the Cardinals win the NFC West, they will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers. If they finish in second, well it depends on who wins between the Minnesota Vikings or Chicago Bears. I would have to do a deep dive, because they would be tied record wise, in the division and in the conference and non-conference. So, I believe it goes to common opponents, but not sure how that would work. So, we would wait.

That Green Bay game could be a fun revenge game for the Packers after the Cardinals beat them in the NFC Championship Game... right?