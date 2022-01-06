SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans get a spike in confidence after win over Dallas Cowboys

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!

Beat the number two team in the NFC in their own home and things change quickly.

That is the story for the Arizona Cardinals after their 25-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Now, with the five seed locked in, and looking to leap to the second or third seed in the NFC Playoffs, we will see what the Cardinals can do against a Seattle Seahawks team playing for pride for the first time in the Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson era.

However, a win changed the perception for all Arizona Cardinals fan in the direction of the team, moving the belief from a season-low 29% back to 64% of fans believing in the direction of the team.

A win this week I would guess puts us back at around 75% of fans believing, then a good showing in the playoffs will only strengthen that.

Two losses in a row though? That could be problematic.

What do you think?