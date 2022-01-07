Arizona Cardinals designate J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve

He’s back...

Well, not quite yet, but he could be back for game one of the NFL Playoffs for the Arizona Cardinals as the team has designated J.J. Watt to return from the injured reserve list.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has designated defensive lineman J.J. Watt (shoulder) to return from the injured reserve list. Watt can begin practicing and the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period. In addition, the team has elevated cornerback Kevin Peterson to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement and has activated safety Javon Hagan from the Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Obviously if Watt is able to return for the playoffs it would be a massive boost for the Arizona Cardinals.

Let’s hope he is healthy and ready for round one of the Cardinals march to a Super Bowl.