College Football Playoffs recaps, National Title preview and prospect breakdowns

The Georgia Bulldogs will look for redemption against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 College Football National Championship Game.

However, what happened to get us there? We have all of that and more on this weeks episode of the Original Draft Breakdown Podcast.

Justin and I talk College Football Playoffs and other bowl game takeaways.

Did Aidan Hutchinson really play poorly?

Were Cincinnati’s prospects overmatched?

Then, which players helped their NFL Draft stocks the most?

Plus, Ohio State’s Rose Bowl win gave everyone a preview of the 2023 Draft class. And, of course, a hot take that perfectly encapsulates twitter’s real time reactions during a big bowl game.

