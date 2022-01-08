Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks (2022) Experts split on who wins and if the Cards can cover

It is week 18 in the NFL and we have never said that before.

No, the NFL expanded to 17 games this year and we are now dealing with unprecedented territory.

We are also dealing with the idea of the Arizona Cardinals playing another high pressure situation game.

So, how do they deal with the pressure?

DraftKings Sportsbook has them still sitting as -6.5 favorites over the Seattle Seahawks, but do the experts agree?

Let’s take a look.

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) - Seahawks 27 Cardinals 24: My friend Cynthia Frelund’s model has loved the Cardinals all season, and with good reason. Vegas has mostly followed suit, but 6.5 points still sounds way too rich with all the injury questions facing this Arizona squad. Colt McCoy helped take apart this Seahawks defense during the Cards’ 10-point win back in Week 11, but that was before Rashaad Penny turned into Derrick Henry.

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) - Pick: Cardinals win 24-20 but fail to cover the spread.

Bill Bender (Sporting News) - Pick: Cardinals 28, Seahawks 24

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) - Pick: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 23

Mike Florio (Pro Football Talk) - Florio’s pick: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 20.

Bleacher Report - Score Prediction: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 20

A couple of upsets with the Seahawks winning, while only a couple have the Cardinals covering.

However, no one cares about covering anymore, they just care about wins.

Let’s go Cardinals!