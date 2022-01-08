2021-22 Cardinals Powered Up

The Arizona Cardinals received some extraordinary news and a massive jolt of electricity this week when 5 time All-Pro DE J.J. Watt (Kilo-Watt) was cleared to practice with the team. Watt’s potential to play in the teams’ Wild Card game (in 7-8 days), comes a mere 11 weeks following what most people thought was a season ending array of injuries (which required shoulder surgery in late October) that he suffered while trying to make a all-out dive to trip up Texans’ scrambling QB Davis Mills.

Watt is now rejoining four other major-league power additions that Steve Keim and the Arizona Cardinals have made over the past 10 months:

RB James Conner (Con-Edison) —- who leads the team with 16 TDs, which ties him for 3rd best in the NFL.

C Rodney Hudson (Lightning Rod) —- the 3 time Pro Bowl pivotman whom the Cardinals acquired via a trade before the draft, who has helped led the team to a 9-2 record in games that he has started.

K Matt Prater (Prater Industries) —- who boasts one of the most powerful legs in the NFL and who has now won two NFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards.

WR A.J. Green (Green Energy) —- the 6-4, 207 pound 7 time Pro Bowler who has be rejuvenated in Arizona to the tune of 50 catches for 825 yards and 3 TDs.

QB Colt McCoy (Volt McCoy) —- has brought the romance back to QB2 this season, leading the team to two huge NFC West high voltage victories on the road versus SF and SEA.

TE Zach Ertz (Mega-Ertz) —- whom the Cardinals acquired via trade in mid-season following the loss of Maxx Williams and has become a favorite target in the offense, catching 49 passes for 490 yards and 3 TDs in his 10 games with the team.

This past off-season, Michael Bidwill and Steve Keim vowed to re-define the veteran leadership on the team and to add players who would help the Cardinals play a more physical brand of football.

Hats off to Bidwill and Keim —- and to Kliff Kingsbury, Vance Joseph, Jeff Rodgers, all of the Cardinals coaching staff and the Cardinals’ highly motivated players—-

Do you believe that this is the most amped up, super-charged conclave of Cardinals that you have seen in Arizona?