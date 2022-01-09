Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals looking to finish regular season strong, Rondale Moore, Chase Edmonds out, and more

Happy gameday one and all.

This time next week, well the Arizona Cardinals will either be playing or have played their first playoff game in six seasons.

It has been a while.

We have all the news from around the web to help you get ready, let’s get to it.

Three Big Things: Seahawks Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

RB James Conner a game-day decision and Chase Edmonds out as Cardinals manage health and need to win in 2021 finale

Cardinals open practice window for DE J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve and potentially make miraculous return for playoffs

Center Rodney Hudson has been crucial to the success of the Cardinals this season, and other noes is a preview of Cardinals-Seahawks

Cardinals Elevate Tahir Whitehead, David Wells For Sunday

Practice squad moves don't include Breeland

The Cardinals go into the 2021 finale needing a win over the Seahawks and a Rams' loss to win the NFC West

The Cardinals are better on the road in 2021, but it makes sense to want a home playoff game

Cardinals GM Steve Keim praises DE J.J. Watt for hard work in rehab and how Watt may play in playoffs

Cardinals Cover - Health Tops Winning Division

Ep. 521 - Every team's goal is to make the playoffs. The Cardinals checked that box. Every team wants to win its division. The Cardinals can still do that, but they need help.

Cardinals Cover 2 - Be Better At Home

Ep. 522 - It's been much too long since this Cardinals team last won a home game. You have to go all the way back to Week 7, at the end of October.

Big Red Rage - Wesley Shines Big And Bright In Texas

Ep. 541 - The Cardinals have asked several young players to step up and perform over the course of the 2021 season due to injury and Covid. One of those players is wide receiver Antoine Wesley.

Cardinals Cover 2 - Watt? Already?!

Ep. 523 - Never put anything past J.J. Watt. He's proven that to be the case before and, apparently, he's on the verge of doing it once again. Craig Grialou and Mike Jurecki discuss Watt's potential return.

Cardinals' Jeff Rodgers always looking for an edge through special teams

Arizona Cardinals special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers' creative mind has been on display in recent weeks.

Cardinals' Victor Dimukeje, Collins impressed in OLB roles vs. Cowboys

Up against the best scoring offense in the league, Cardinals rookie LBs Victor Dimukeje and Zaven Collins filled in nicely on Sunday.

J.J. Watt designated to return from Arizona Cardinals IR

Kingsbury: Cardinals' J.J. Watt's rehab from shoulder injury 'awe-inspiring'

The Arizona Cardinals and those who are following the team are currently living the J.J. Watt experience after his latest injury update.

Bickley: J.J. Watt's impending return provides jolt to Cards' playoff hopes

The Arizona Cardinals need some energy and the impending return of J.J. Watt will bring some ahead of the playoffs.

Roof expected to be open for Cardinals' Week 18 matchup vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals expect the roof to be open for the Week 18 regular season finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Playoff scenarios for Cardinals following NFL's Saturday doubleheader

After the Cowboys win over the Eagles, the Cardinals could soar to the No. 2 seed in the NFC or stay put at No. 5.

Kyler Murray finally gets to play behind starting offensive line

This will be on the fourth time this season Murray plays with his five starting linemen and first time since Max Garcia replaced Josh Jones in the lineup.

5 Cardinals players with season/career milestones in reach in Week 18

Christian Kirk, Chase Edmonds and others have the chance to hit some nice career marks on Sunday.

Cardinals-Seahawks preview: Keys to an AZ win in Week 18

The Arizona Cardinals hope to win their 12th game of the season on Sunday. This is how they can do that.

Cardinals-Seahawks history: Arizona seeks third-ever home win over Russell Wilson

The Cardinals have beaten the Seahawks at home in consecutive seasons since 2011-2012. Wilson is 6-2-1 At State Farm Stadium against Arizona.

Vance Joseph and the Arizona Cardinals sub defensive packages

Revisiting how Vance Joseph and the Arizona Cardinals use sub packages on defense to create opportunities for big plays.

