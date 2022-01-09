Notes from the Enemy: Rashaad Penny taking over, Seattle Seahawks facing potential big offseason changes and more

It is a bit of a change in terms of the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks going into the playoffs or sitting at home and we have to check in with the people over at Field Gulls to see what the heck is going on.

We have that and more from the Field Gulls crew to help you get ready.

Let’s get to it.

Don’t overreact to the Seahawks’ blowout win over Detroit - Field Gulls

The Seahawks played very well on Sunday. In my opinion, it’s the best we’ve seen them play all season.

They rushed for 265 yards, 170 of which came from Rashaad Penny. Russell Wilson threw for...

Seattle Seahawks with more all-time lists to climb before season’s end - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks have nothing to play for as far as playoff implications or really saving face, as far as this year is concerned. What’s done is done, and the team needs a nice, long winter to...

Understanding the significance of Russell Wilson’s latest accomplishment - Field Gulls

On Sunday night, Wilson Conn posted an article about Seattle’s franchise quarterback joining a pair of exclusive clubs.

Russell Wilson in elite company through ten seasons.

In that article, Wilson...

Seahawks over Cardinals: The win few fans want for the long term - Field Gulls

The four horsemen of the apocalypse of lore come bearing destruction, riding on horses of pale, black, red and white.

What is supposed to be the difference between a pale horse and a white one,...

Rashaad Penny and his outstanding achievement in the field of excellence - Field Gulls

Rashaad Penny is having himself a season to remember. Over the last four weeks, he has been doing things that no Seattle Seahawks running back has done during the Pete Carroll era.

Seahawks Bobby Wagner just set a team record... that Jordyn Brooks is about to break. - Field Gulls

Seattle Seahawks All Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner wrapped up a career year in the most unfortunate way... with what is likely a season-ending injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 17 on...

Adrian Peterson has what Rashaad Penny needs to reach his potential - Field Gulls

The future of Adrian Peterson is not as a running back. Not for the Seattle Seahawks, at least. Rashaad Penny has that job now, as does Chris Carson if his neck injury will allow.

But as a coach?

Sam’s Film Room: Should the Seahawks extend Rashaad Penny? - Field Gulls

In this video breakdown, I took a deep dive into Rashaad Penny’s last four weeks where he’s had three 100-yard performances. Has he earned an extension with the Seahawks?

Seahawks at Cardinals predictions: Most analysts picking Arizona in season finale - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks (+230) are playing a "meaningless" game for the second week in a row, as far as their playoff chances go. However, they do have a chance to affect the playoff positioning of...

Which Seahawks could play final game for Seattle Sunday vs Cardinals - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks will conclude their miserable 2021 season Sunday at State Farm Stadium when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. The large-beaked Hawks won’t be playing for anything other than...

Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf on contract extension talks: ‘I’m not trying to leave’ - Field Gulls

When the 2021 season concludes DK Metcalf will be heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract as a second round pick. That, obviously, means that this offseason the Metcalf will...

How Seahawks could pay for 34 rushing yards from RB Rashaad Penny - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks close out their 2021 season Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals in a game that won’t carry much meaning for either team. The Cards are heading to the playoffs, while the...

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals game preview and betting odds - Field Gulls

What an age we live in. The Seattle Seahawks (6-10) head into their first ever 17th game of the regular season, and they do so with little to play for other than pride when they take the field...

Bobby Wagner will not play for Seattle Seahawks vs Cardinals in Week 18 - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals will play Sunday in the 2021 regular season finale for both teams at State Farm Stadium in a game that will not carry any impact on the the ability of...

Seattle Seahawks’ Gerald Everett has quietly put together a career year - Field Gulls

Looking back at Free Agency ‘21, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry were the biggest names on the tight end market, and of course each signed market-pacing deals with the New England Patriots. The S...