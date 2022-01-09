Arizona Cardinals add Tahir Whitehead and David Wells to active roster

The Arizona Cardinals added a linebacker and tight end to the active roster for their season finale.

From the team:

Elevated tight end David Wells and linebacker Tahir Whitehead to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

Wells (6-6, 260) played in two games for the Cardinals this season after being elevated from the practice squad. He originally signed with Arizona’s practice squad on October 20 after previously spending time on the practice squads of the Colts and Falcons earlier this season. The 26-year old Wells entered the league in 2018 with Dallas as an undrafted rookie free agent from San Diego State.

Whitehead (6-2, 241) has appeared in two games with Arizona this season after being elevated from the practice squad. He originally signed with the Cardinals practice squad on November 2. Whitehead is a nine-year NFL veteran who played 139 games (96 starts) with the Panthers (2020), Raiders (2018-19) and Lions (2012-17) after beginning his career in Detroit as a fifth-round selection (138th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Temple.

Wells will wear #41 and Whitehead will wear #35.