Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks (2022): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The Arizona Cardinals are playing for positioning in their final game of the 2021 NFL season. Just not the type of positioning they are used to.

Instead of fighting for a higher draft pick in the final game of the regular season, the Cardinals are playing to sneak up a little higher in the 2022 NFC Playoff standings.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks are playing for pride. Something we rarely see from Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson.

This is a big chance for the Arizona Cardinals, here is everything you need to know.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (11-5) vs Seattle Seahawks (6-10)

Where: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

When: January 9, 2022 - 2:25 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Can be seen locally on Channel 10) - Adam Amin (play-by-play) Mark Schlereth (analyst) Shannon Spake (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

National Radio: Compass Radio - Mike Morgan (Play-By-Play) Chad Brown (Analyst)

Odds: Cardinals -5.5

Over/Under: 49

