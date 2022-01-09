Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks (2022) first half open thread

There are two other games going on while the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks that we are interested in.

For those that care, make sure you check out and feel free to keep others up to date:

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ 2:25 p.m. Arizona Time

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams @ 2:25 p.m. Arizona Time

Those two games can help determine how important this game is for the Arizona Cardinals.

Of course, as Cardinals fans we just want to see our team win, so we will go with that.

Here is everything you need to know about the Cardinals game.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (11-5) vs Seattle Seahawks (6-10)

Where: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

When: January 9, 2022 - 2:25 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Can be seen locally on Channel 10) - Adam Amin (play-by-play) Mark Schlereth (analyst) Shannon Spake (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

National Radio: Compass Radio - Mike Morgan (Play-By-Play) Chad Brown (Analyst)

Odds: Cardinals -5.5

Over/Under: 49

DraftKings Sportsbook

