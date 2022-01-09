Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks second half open thread

A first half that started out well then really quick reminded us of all of the issues at home in Arizona.

The Arizona Cardinals trail the Seattle Seahawks 17-10 at the half.

The Cardinals offense has struggled to get out of their own way, losing big plays from A.J. Green on some interesting penalty calls, then unable to recreate those.

Then on defense, man it is hard to be down to your fifth and sixth cornerbacks in the NFL, especially against an offense with Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

This is going to be an interesting second half, as the 49ers have cut it to 10-17 against the Los Angeles Rams, so do you continue to play and see if you can scrape one out or do you live to get ready to play against the Dallas Cowboys next week.

We have the final regular season game of the year with only one half left.

Let’s go Cardinals!