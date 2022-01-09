Arizona Cardinals choke at home against Seattle Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals woes all came to a head in the game that will be the last home game of the season.

In their 38-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks the Arizona Cardinals inability to stop the run and to produce points in the redzone both showed up again.

Kyler Murray and the offense made plays at times, but without DeAndre Hopkins and Chase Edmonds, then late without James Conner this team just doesn’t have enough.

A.J. Green was woeful today, a number of drops, penalties and now the Cardinals need to find a way to win on the road in Los Angeles.

That’s right, the Cardinals instead of winning the division couldn’t step up and win a big game at home again.

Maybe being on the road will be good for them.

However, there will just continue to be more questions about Kliff and Kyler unless they win in the playoffs.

We will deal with that later though.