NFL Playoff Picture: Arizona Cardinals will play Los Angeles Rams in first round of playoffs

The Arizona Cardinals had their chances, but over the last month the team just never seized that opportunity.

So, instead of hosting a playoff game or two, the Arizona Cardinals will be traveling for the first round of the playoffs.

Here is what we know so far.

#1 Green Bay Packers - Bye Week

#2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs #7 Philadelphia Eagles

#3 Dallas Cowboys vs #6 San Francisco 49ers

#4 Los Angeles Rams vs #5 Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Los Angeles to take on a Rams team who somehow hung on over the last three weeks to win the NFC West, but they sure didn’t look good doing it.

No, it’ll be an interesting matchup in LA, we will see where this game falls in the NFL’s scheduled slate of a long first round of the NFL Playoffs.

We will have more as we get the information, but for now, we know the who and where, just not the when.