Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams playoff game will be on Monday Night Football

Now we know.
The Arizona Cardinals will be playing in the first ever Monday Night Football playoff game.
Despite all the ups and downs of the season, this team is playing in a historic, prime time playoff game.
Now, how they handle it will be more important, but they are there.
Here are the matchups for Super Wildcard Weekend in the NFL.
Saturday January 15, 2022
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals 2:30 p.m. Arizona time on NBC
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 6:15 p.m. Arizona time on CBS
Sunday January 16, 2022
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11:00 a.m. Arizona time on Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys 2:40 p.m. Arizona time on CBS/Nickelodeon
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs 6:15 p.m. Arizona time on NBC
Monday January 17, 2022
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 6:15 p.m. Arizona time on ESPN/ABC
We get to enjoy all Wild Card Weekend before having to sweat out the Arizona Cardinals first playoff game in six seasons.
Let’s go Cardinals!
