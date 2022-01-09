Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams playoff game will be on Monday Night Football

Now we know.

The Arizona Cardinals will be playing in the first ever Monday Night Football playoff game.

Despite all the ups and downs of the season, this team is playing in a historic, prime time playoff game.

Now, how they handle it will be more important, but they are there.

Here are the matchups for Super Wildcard Weekend in the NFL.

Saturday January 15, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals 2:30 p.m. Arizona time on NBC

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 6:15 p.m. Arizona time on CBS

Sunday January 16, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11:00 a.m. Arizona time on Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys 2:40 p.m. Arizona time on CBS/Nickelodeon

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs 6:15 p.m. Arizona time on NBC

Monday January 17, 2022

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 6:15 p.m. Arizona time on ESPN/ABC

We get to enjoy all Wild Card Weekend before having to sweat out the Arizona Cardinals first playoff game in six seasons.

Let’s go Cardinals!