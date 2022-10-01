SB Nation Reacts: Confidence in Arizona Cardinals plummets to all-time low

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Not a shock that the Arizona Cardinals fans are just not confident in the direction of the team.

After their latest home loss to the Los Angeles Rams the team has not one a home game since October of last year, while continuing to start slow in the 2022 season.

That means confidence is falling and this week represents a new low on the season and really since 2020 in the confidence in the direction of this team.

That plunge to 12% confident in the direction of the team is not a shock and something most were expecting after the start to the season.

However, it will be interesting if they can put together a good game against the Panthers and get things going in the right direction.