Red Rain: PHI 20 ARI 17 Kliff Notes

The Arizona Cardinals with an opportunity to erase a 7 game home losing streak with the chance to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team, came out flat as a 3 day old soda...once again.

The Cardinals, true to current fashion, after digging themselves another 14-0 hole, battled back —- only to literally and figuratively come up a little short in a frustrating 20-17 loss.

This was the game ending scene for the Philadelphia Eagles and their hordes of fans at State Farm stadium —- another troubling current fashion that exacerbates the Cardinals’ home woes:

I mean —- look at that. Doesn’t it just gall you?

In this podcast, I will provide details as to why the Cardinals are stuck in their home game rut —- with, as I always try to do, suggestions as to how they can climb their way out of their patterns of failure.

Like making much better personnel decisions —- which should have happened with this guy:

And better play calling decisions on the pre-snap, such as with this unforced error:

Look at the cushion the Eagles defensive backs were giving Marquise Brown and the Cardinals’ receivers on this play.

The has lost whole season worth (8) of home games in a row, to the delight of hoards of the other team's screaming fans, while team owner gives lucrative 5 year contract extensions to the GM, HC and QB (@ $47.5M a yr) while QB p & OL skip OTAs. And coaches don't game prep. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 10, 2022

AZ lost game in 1st, 4th quarters. PHI QB left everything he had on field for 60 mins. The ARI QB did not. Way too little, too late. Last 8 home games (0-8), same slow starts trying to run the same dink and dunk or throwaway passes that never work. No game plan. Same old shit. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 10, 2022

What do you want to see the Cardinals change —- or do more of?

On last week's Red Rain Podcast, I (once again) made a passionate plea for the to sign K Matt McCrane, who has never missed a kick, pre-season and regular season in his stints with the team. Classic Cardinals to argue with perfection. — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) October 9, 2022

Matt McCrane as a member of the Arizona Cardinals:

4/4 FGs (pre-season) made from 28, 53, 54, 36 yards

6/6 XPTs (pre-season and regular season combined

With the New York Guardians of the XFL: