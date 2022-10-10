Kliff Kingsbury now the favorite to be next head coach fired

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule so now someone else has to be on the chopping block.

2-3 and a slow start has the sharks circling.

According to SportsBetting.ag Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is now the favorite to be the next head coach fired in the NFL.

“SportsBetting.ag updates the below list weekly, and now two names from the NFL’s West divisions sit atop the dreaded betting market.”

Next NFL Head Coach Fired

Kilff Kingsbury 3-2 (+150)

Nathaniel Hackett 2-1

Ron Rivera 5-1

Dan Campbell 9-1

Frank Reich 12-1

Kevin Stefanski 16-1

Matt Eberflus 16-1

Pete Carroll 20-1

Mike Tomlin 22-1

It is interesting to see Kingsbury at the top of this list when you consider he just got a five year extension with Steve Keim.

So, does that mean Keim is on the hot seat as well? Or will he get a fourth head coach?

Either way, unless the Cardinals are a five win team I don’t see Kliff Kingsbury getting let go.

We shall see.