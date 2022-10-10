Arizona Cardinals bring Maxx Williams back to the practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals made a move we all assumed would be coming soon.
The team announced on Monday they have signed veteran tight end Maxx Williams to their practice squad.
In a corresponding move, the team has released wide receiver C.J. Board.
For the Cardinals, they needed the space for the roster with Williams ailing a little bit and they made a little back room handshake agreement with Williams.
Let’s hope he gets fully healthy heading into the second half of the season, because he still has a lot to offer the team.
For the Cardinals, they missed Maxx a little yesterday, the most obvious play when they ran the speed option with the reverse to Rondale Moore and rookie tight end Trey McBride missed Josh Sweat on a block.
Little things like that are why this team can’t just get over the hump right now.
Welcome back and get well soon, Maxx.
