Arizona Cardinals offensive snap counts in loss to Philadelphia Eagles

Happy Tuesday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals came up short on Sunday, how did their offensive snap count playout? Let’s take a look.

Kyler Murray - 69 (100%)

D.J. Humphries - 69 (100%)

Kelvin Beachum - 69 (100%)

Will Hernandez - 69 (100%)

Sean Harlow - 69 (100%)

Justin Pugh 69 (100%)

Marquise Brown - 67 (97%)

Zach Ertz - 64 (93%)

Rondale Moore - 63 (91%)

The trio of Brown, Ertz and Moore will be the weapons for one more week. Interested to see how snaps get divvied up in week seven and beyond when DeAndre Hopkins is back in the fold.

A.J. Green - 50 (72%)

Eno Benjamin - 37 (54%)

James Conner - 24 (35%)

Trey McBride - 17 (25%)

Andre Baccellia - 12 (17%)

Darrell Williams - 8 (12%)

Greg Dortch - 2 (3%)

Stephen Anderson - 1 (1%)

Conner got hurt, and Williams got hurt, so it was Eno and nothing else at running back for the final 1.5 quarters.

Good to see McBride get more snaps. McBride’s snaps were not great though, so we will see if he is allowed to continue to learn on the fly or not.