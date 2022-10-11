Arizona Cardinals defensive snap counts in loss to Philadelphia Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals had 73 defensive snaps on Sunday. Unfortunately 17 of them came on the Philadelphia Eagles game winning drive, 15 runs to two passes. And the Cardinals could not get off the field until it was too late.

How did those 73 defensive snaps get played? Let’s take a look.

Budda Baker - 73 (100%)

Jalen Thompson - 73 (100%)

Byron Murphy - 73 (100%)

Zaven Collins - 73 (100%)

Marco Wilson - 68 (93%)

Isaiah Simmons - 67 (92%)

Another strong day of contributions from the home grown talent.

Zach Allen - 58 (79%)

J.J. Watt - 55 (75%)

Ben Niemann - 45 (62%)

Markus Golden - 41 (56%)

Leki Fotu - 39 (53%)

Michael Dogbe - 22 (30%)

Devon Kennard - 20 (27%)

Dennis Gardeck - 16 (22%)

Victor Dimukeje - 16 (22%)

Antonio Hamilton - 16 (22%)

Tanner Vallejo - 12 (16%)

Jonathan Ledbetter - 12 (16%)

Cam Thomas - 10 (14%)

Myjai Sanders - 8 (11%)

Chris Banjo - 5 (7%)

It is interesting that you can see where the fall off lies. The edge rushers are a problem for this team. How they fix that is what will be interesting to see.