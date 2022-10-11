Cardinals sign RBs Corey Clement and Ty’Son Williams to practice squad; Brought in seven players for tryouts

The Arizona Cardinals were busy today by bringing in seven players for tryouts, including five running backs after the injuries sustained James Conner (rib), Darrel Williams (knee), and Jonathan Ward (hamstring) in last Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

If none of three are able to suit up on Sunday against Seattle, that would leave Eno Benjamin and rookie Keaontay Ingram as the only healthy running backs on their roster. Benjamin will be the starter if Conner and Williams are ruled out.

For precautionary reasons and after successful tryouts, the Cardinals decided to sign a pair of former Ravens’ ball carriers to their practice squad in Corey Clement and Ty’Son Williams according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Clement (5-10 220lbs) was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Wisconsin who spent four years with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to playing for the Dallas Cowboys last season. The 27-year-old also had stints with the New York Giants and most-recently with the Baltimore Ravens before being released during final cuts to the 53-man roster.

In his five-year career, Clement has 795 rushing yards, 369 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He became a World Champion in his rookie season after leading the Eagles with 100 receiving yards in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.

Ty’Son Williams (6-0 220lbs) was an undrafted free agent out of the University of South Carolina who signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. In 13 games last season, he had 35 carries, 185 rushing yards, and one touchdown. Williams also had nine receptions and 84 receiving yards during that time.

After averaging an impressing 6.5 yards per carry with 142 rush yards through the first two weeks of 2021, it was surprising to see him lose touches on offense as he was completely phased out soon after. His inability to play special teams and lack of well-rounded traits for an NFL running back was the reason for his benching last year despite the fact the Ravens lost their top three running backs on the depth chart to season-ending injuries prior to the 2021 regular season.

The five other players brought in for tryouts include RB Devontae Booker, RB Trey Edmunds, LB Blake Lynch, RB T.J. Pledger, and former first-round WR Laquon Treadwell.

Booker is familiar with Cardinals’ run game coordinator and offensive line coach Sean Kugler in their time with the Denver Broncos in 2018. Pledger was on the Cardinals’ offseason roster prior to final cuts. Laquon Treadwell had a career-high of 434 receiving yards last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and he could end up being signed down the road with receiver Antoine Wesley placed on season-ending injured reserve yesterday.