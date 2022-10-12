Arizona Cardinals sign two running backs to practice squad, bring Matt Ammendola back to active roster

The Arizona Cardinals made a bevy of moves on Wednesday due to a slew of injuries.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed kicker Matt Ammendola and safety Chris Banjo to the active roster from the practice squad and has placed running back Jonathan Ward on injured reserve.

In addition, the team has signed running Corey Clement, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and running back Ty’Son Williams to the practice squad.

Clement (5-10, 220) is a five-year NFL veteran who has appeared in 63 games with the Cowboys (2021) and Eagles (2017-20) and has 795 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 196 carries while also catching 43 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns. The 27-year old Clement entered the league with Philadelphia as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017 from Wisconsin and played in 46 regular season games with the Eagles. He has also played in four postseason games, including Super Bowl LII with the Eagles where he caught a touchdown in Philadelphia’s win. Clement played in all 17 games last season with the Cowboys.

Treadwell (6-2, 215) was a first-round pick (23rd overall) of the Vikings in the 2016 NFL Draft from Mississippi and has played 70 games (23 starts) in his career with 104 receptions for 1,184 yards and five touchdowns. He appeared in 12 games (seven starts) with Jacksonville last year and had 33 receptions for 434 yards and a touchdown after playing with Atlanta in 2020 and with Minnesota from 2016-19. The 27-year old Treadwell spent the preseason with the Jaguars and was on the Patriots practice squad earlier this season.

Williams (6-0, 220) played in 13 games (three starts) with Baltimore last season and had 185 rushing yards and one touchdown on 35 carries to go along with nine receptions for 84 yards. He signed with the Ravens in 2020 as an undrafted free agent from BYU and spent his rookie season on Baltimore’s practice squad. The 26-year old Williams spent this preseason with Indianapolis prior to being released in the Colts final roster cuts.

Clement will wear jersey #23, Treadwell will wear #17 and Williams will wear #22.