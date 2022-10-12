Arizona Cardinals matchup with Seattle Seahawks could be delayed 90 minutes

The Arizona Cardinals game could be impacted by the MLB Playoffs on Sunday.

From the league:

The Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday will move from its scheduled 1:05 PM PT start to 2:30 PM PT on FOX if the Seattle Mariners host a playoff game that day. If the Mariners do not host a game that day, the Cardinals-Seahawks game will be played as scheduled at 1:05 PM PT on FOX.

I mean not like it means much for the Cardinals or their fans but a good update in case it comes up on Sunday to be aware for your watch parties.

For the Cardinals, the travel to Lumen Field is a big weekend, as they look to get back to .500 on the season as they get DeAndre Hopkins back for week seven against the New Orleans Saints.

I guess the biggest issue will be getting to Sunday Night Football in time as the Cardinals game will likely run into it.

Although, good problems to have, your football games overlap.