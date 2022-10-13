Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 6

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Arizona Cardinals sit at 2-3 heading into their final game before DeAndre Hopkins suspension is over.

That was expected before the season, yet when it actually happens, fans are struggling with how they got there.

This week, they get a good Seattle Seahawks offense that may have the worst defense in the NFL.

So, can they get on track offensively as they continue to do a good job defensively?

Also, coming out of their 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, how do you feel about the direction of the franchise?

I think a 3-3 record with Hopkins getting back in the fold, Rondale Moore and Antonio Hamilton getting healthy and Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins finding their legs is going to allow a strong finish to the season.

What do you think?