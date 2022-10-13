 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ 2022 picks, odds and more

It’s Carson Wentz vs Justin Fields in primetime on Amazon Prime Video this week.

By Seth Cox
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

What a Thursday Night Football matchup before the Arizona Cardinals game next week.

I mean, you have two franchises that have invested heavy along the defensive side of the ball, but have major question marks at the quarterback position and are floundering because of it.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Who: Washington Commanders (1-4) @ Chicago Bears (2-3)
Date: Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022
Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time
Location: Soldier Field - Chicago, IL
Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
National Radio: Westwood One | Ian Eagle (play-by-play) Tony Boselli (analyst)
Odds: Commanders -1 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Over/Under: 38

Carson Wentz vs Justin Fields in (Amazon) Prime Time!

Since their week one win, the Commanders have lost the next four by a combined 105-61. Or in plainer terms, the Commanders are averaging 15.3 points per game since game one. They are giving up 26.3 points per game.

However, you have the Bears, who despite being 2-3 average 17.2 points per game (27th in the league).

It is going to be a barn burner.

Enjoy!

