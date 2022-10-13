Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ 2022 picks, odds and more

What a Thursday Night Football matchup before the Arizona Cardinals game next week.

I mean, you have two franchises that have invested heavy along the defensive side of the ball, but have major question marks at the quarterback position and are floundering because of it.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Who: Washington Commanders (1-4) @ Chicago Bears (2-3)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time

Location: Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

National Radio: Westwood One | Ian Eagle (play-by-play) Tony Boselli (analyst)

Odds: Commanders -1 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over/Under: 38

Carson Wentz vs Justin Fields in (Amazon) Prime Time!

Since their week one win, the Commanders have lost the next four by a combined 105-61. Or in plainer terms, the Commanders are averaging 15.3 points per game since game one. They are giving up 26.3 points per game.

However, you have the Bears, who despite being 2-3 average 17.2 points per game (27th in the league).

It is going to be a barn burner.

Enjoy!