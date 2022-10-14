Cardinals at Seahawks: Predictions and staff picks for Week 6

We were close on Thursday Night Football, and now we have the rest of the NFL slate coming up. Make sure you check out all the bets at Draftkings Sportsbook for all your NFL gambling needs.

The Bears/Commanders game was quite the sight, can we get a palate cleanser before the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks game? Who do we like in the big game of the week, the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs?

Week six NFL slate has an intriguing game as the Baltimore Ravens travel to take on the New York Giants, while the Cincinnati Bengals take on the New Orleans Saints.

There are some bad ones too. The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots go to take on the Cleveland Browns, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get to feast on Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Green Bay Packers try and get right against the New York Jets.

A game some were excited about, the Minnesota Vikings travel down south to take on the Miami Dolphins.

What game are you most excited about?