Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks betting preview

Last week we went 3-2, with $25 bets on each bet, we would have won $135.43 overall.

So, this week, we want to up things a little bit with our bets to get a little better return overall.

The odds come from Draftkings Sportsbook, and here are our favorites for the Arizona Cardinals game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kyler Murray o1.5 touchdown passes (-120)

Murray has not thrown a ton of touchdowns, which checks out when you get that the Cardinals have not finished in the redzone a ton.

However, this week they get one of the worst defenses in the NFL and Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz are prime to have big days.

Rondale Moore o3.5 rushing yards (-105)

Much has been made about the usage of Moore, but if a tight end makes a block, he is off to the races on his speed option reverse last week. I think Moore gets over the four yards rushing on one or two carries.

Zach Ertz o48.5 receiving yards (-115)

Ertz is going to put up some numbers against this bad defense this week.

Will Dissly anytime touchdown scorer (+320)

Dissly has been one of the keys to the Seahawks scoring offense, I think he gets in the endzone this weekend.

Eno Benjamin o80.5 rush and receiving yards (-115)

Benjamin is likely to get the bulk of the work against a soft Seahawks defense. He should have a big game.

What do you like this weekend?