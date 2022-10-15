SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans a little more confident after a good showing on Sunday

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Arizona Cardinals took the best team in the NFL record wise to the limit on Sunday, and that means... Well surprisingly that means fans are a little more confident in the direction of the team than they were last week.

Fans liked what they saw from the Cardinals on Sunday, despite a chaotic ending. That means a little more confidence in a team that seems to be finding their way.

Of course, all it takes is a bad showing against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday for things to flip back.

However, even our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook see the Arizona Cardinals as the favorites heading into the game, so maybe things are shifting just a bit.

What do you think?