 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cardinals backup QB Colt McCoy activated from IR, Devon Kennard released

The veteran has been with the Cardinals since 2020

By Blake Murphy
/ new
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Is the Cardinals’ veteran Edge Devon Kennard hinting that his time with the team is done?

Cardinals LB Devon Kennard tweeted out the following on a Saturday morning:

And sure enough, the news promptly followed that Colt McCoy was being activated from IR:

Kennard saw time on the Cardinals’ practice squad this year after being released, but was elevated to the active roster on gameday.

His snap count decreased every week over the first 4 weeks of the season; 35 to 17 to 15 to 9. However, he saw a boost with 20 snaps against the Eagles.

His father, Derek Kennard, played for Arizona from 1986-1990, and Kennard played his high school football at Desert Vista.

Is this truly the end of his time in Arizona? Or just for now? Only time will tell.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...