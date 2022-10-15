Cardinals backup QB Colt McCoy activated from IR, Devon Kennard released

Is the Cardinals’ veteran Edge Devon Kennard hinting that his time with the team is done?

Cardinals LB Devon Kennard tweeted out the following on a Saturday morning:

First pic is likely the last picture I will have in a Cardinals game day uni. 2nd one is energy I came with in my last practice. Last one is how I’m spending my Saturday.



Life comes at you fast in this league. Never take it for granted!



Excited for whats next!! pic.twitter.com/ad6Zoj6cEC — DK (@DevonKennard) October 15, 2022

And sure enough, the news promptly followed that Colt McCoy was being activated from IR:

QB Colt McCoy is activated to the @AZCardinals active roster, and to make room the team releases LB Devon Kennard:https://t.co/BYTX01z9j4 — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 15, 2022

Kennard saw time on the Cardinals’ practice squad this year after being released, but was elevated to the active roster on gameday.

His snap count decreased every week over the first 4 weeks of the season; 35 to 17 to 15 to 9. However, he saw a boost with 20 snaps against the Eagles.

His father, Derek Kennard, played for Arizona from 1986-1990, and Kennard played his high school football at Desert Vista.

Is this truly the end of his time in Arizona? Or just for now? Only time will tell.