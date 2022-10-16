Cardinals vs. Seahawks: How to watch Week 6 matchup

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and most people are feeling a barn burner on the way.

That is because Geno Smith is balling out of his mind and the Seahawks defense is awful, so we should be able to see a lot of fireworks today.

Of course, the Arizona Cardinals need to start fast today, is that something Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury can handle this week?

Here is everything you need to know about the game today.