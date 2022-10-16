Cardinals loss to the Eagles; Cardinals-Seahawks preview

It wasn’t the ending we had hoped for, but we are glad to see the Arizona Cardinals made their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles competitive and know that there are plenty of positives to come from the game.

First though, we need to establish who to blame.

Then, let’s take a look at the matchup with the Seattle Seahawks and get ready for what should be a display of offensive fireworks.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the topics and timestamps for them:

(1:00) Initial reactions and the blame game

(21:39) The positives in the win

(42:49) How close are the Cardinals to being good?

(50:30) How many wins can they get in the next five games?

(56:54) Cardinals-Seahawks preview