2022 NFL Week 6 open thread

The Arizona Cardinals visit the Seattle Seahawks this afternoon, but let’s be honest, no one really cares outside of those two fanbases.

No, this Sunday is all about the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs and according to our friends at Draftkings Sportsbook, the Bills are favorites even though the game is in Kansas City.

We won’t get to enjoy that one, but we will get to watch and see if the New York Giants are for real as they host the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are big road favorites this week, which seems like a trap, but am interested in what you all think.

The other interesting game is the Cincinnati Bengals at the New Orleans Saints. The Bengals are favorites on the road, but have not played that well. It will be interesting to see what happens in that one.

Which early game are you most looking forward too?