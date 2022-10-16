Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals make roster moves, Eno Benjamin earns his shot, a chance for a big offensive day and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

We have a great game on tap today... And the Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks as well.

Here is all the news from around the web for your Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals can't get caught sleeping vs. Geno Smith, Seahawks

Once expected to be the bottom of the barrel in the division, the Seahawks are making some noise behind QB Geno Smith.

Eno Benjamin earned Cardinals' trust, self confident for bigger role Sunday

Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin said he's ready for more snaps Sunday, and his highly praised work ethic has set him up well.

No Star Gazing For Cardinals Defense, Just Shutdown Play

Many of opponents' top players have been held in check

Three Big Things: Seahawks Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Kyler Murray hasn't had a "normal" game in Seattle yet, and other notes before the Arizona Cardinals play at the Seattle Seahawks

Cardinals Ready To Take On Not-So-New And Improved Geno Smith

NFC West battle may hinge on best quarterback play Sunday

Cardinals To Use Corey Clement; Activate Colt McCoy, Cut Devon Kennard

Wims elevated for game in Seattle as well

Big Red Rage - A Healthy Dose Of Eno Coming Soon

Ep. 581 - Near the end of the Eagles game last Sunday, Eno Benjamin was the last running back standing for the Cardinals. Injuries have made the position thin and Benjamin figures to carry the load on Sunday in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Cardinals Cover 2 - Homefield Advantage In Seattle?

Ep. 603 - Five times over their last seven visits to the Pacific Northwest the Cardinals earned the win. What's it going to take for that success to continue on Sunday? Craig Grialou and Paul Calvisi break down the Week 7 matchup at Lumen Field.

Cardinals' Keaontay Ingram more than ready to contribute vs. Seahawks

After being a healthy scratch over the first five weeks, rookie Keaontay Ingram is in line to see his first regular season action in Seattle.

Cardinals' J.J. Watt has another snake encounter, this time planned

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt had himself another snake encounter on Wednesday, but this one was planned and for good reason.

Cardinals GM: Keeping kicker Matt Ammendola is in team's best interest

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said an NFL kicker has to make the kick Matt Ammendola missed last week, but explained the reasoning for his return.

Exploitable Seahawks defense should have Cardinals licking their chops

The Cardinals offense has yet to put up a complete game through five weeks. That trend has a real shot at ending against the Seahawks.

Seahawks' Pete Carroll points to improving on defense vs. Cardinals

When it comes to what needs to happen for Seattle to take the next step forward, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll pointed to his defense.

Arizona Cardinals looking forward to the hostile environment in Seattle

The crowd at Lumen Field in Seattle poses another challenge for the Cardinals in Week 6, one Arizona welcomes.

Arizona Cardinals cut LB Devon Kennard, activate QB Colt McCoy from IR

The Arizona Cardinals made a plethora of roster moves on Saturday ahead of Week 6's NFC West matchup against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Matt Ammendola expected to kick for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Kliff Kingsbury said it was unlikely that Matt Prater would be able to play in Week 6 and is still confident Ammendola's abilities.

Cardinals WR Rondale Moore is doing more than jet sweeps, screen passes

We take a look at Moore's route breakdown from Week 5. You will be surprised to see what he is asked to do least.

Cardinals believe Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s success is no fluke

Smith is playing at a high level and is a full-time starter for the first time since 2014. As fluky as it seems, the Cardinals believe it is real.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks preview: DC Vance Joseph gives defensive goals

In what is likely an oversimplification, the Cardinals need to slow Seattle's run game, limit DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and win 3rd down.