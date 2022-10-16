Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks first half open thread

It is time.

The Arizona Cardinals look to get back to .500 today and in Kliff Kingsubry’s career with a win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Of course the main attraction is at the same time as the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs fight it out for who is the best in the AFC.

If you are like me, the local watering hole is on tap today so I can watch the Cards, but peak in on that one as well.

Enjoy the first half and go Cardinals!