Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: If you are still watching this product, here is the 2nd half open thread

The first half started well.

The Arizona Cardinals got inside the Seattle Seahawks five, had to settle for a field goal, but got points for the first time in the first quarter.

After that it was a lot more ugly.

Defensively the Cardinals continue to do a nice job, but the offense cannot support them in any way consistently right now.

After the first drive, Justin Pugh was injured with a knee issue, and is unlikely to return.

That has made the Cardinals offensive line awful, giving up consistent pressure against a bad defense.

They cannot control the line of scrimmage at all and as a result trail at the half, yet again 9-3.

We’ve seen some nice flashes on offense, but there seems to be no way to get off the snide when it comes to consistency.

You would think this team would have some sort of pride, maybe we see it in the second half, but this has been an embarrassing offensive effort today.