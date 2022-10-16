Arizona Cardinals go to sleep in Seattle in embarrassing loss to Seahawks

It was one of the more embarrassing offensive performances we’ve seen in the Kliff Kingsbury era.

Against one of the worst defenses in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals put up three offensive points and were embarrassed in Seattle.

No trust in the kicking game cost the Cardinals at least six additional points against the Seahawks and when they did let Matt Ammendola kick and extra point after a special teams touchdown … He proved Kliff Kingsbury right.

The lone bright spot today was another good defensive effort.

Zaven Collins, Byron Murphy, Myjai Aanders and Cam Thomas all played well as the young Cardinals defense continues to improve.

Offensively, if they can’t figure this out, it’ll mean not just a long season, but a short leash for the newly extended trio of Kliff, Keim and Murray.

Embarrassing is the only way to describe this team and the offensive effort today.

We will see if anything improves with DeAndre Hopkins back or if it is time to fold up shop for the season.